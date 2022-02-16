Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $19.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. 1,898,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59. Roblox has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $34,212,998.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Roblox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Roblox by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

