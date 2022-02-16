Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $99.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $19.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. Roblox has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $34,212,998.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Roblox by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

