Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $73.30

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.30, but opened at $62.30. Roblox shares last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 504,476 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Get Roblox alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $34,212,998.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.