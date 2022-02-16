Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.56% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 551.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 117,630 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

