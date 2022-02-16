Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Up 40.4% in January

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $22,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 2,816.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,465,000 after acquiring an additional 355,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

ROG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.75. 224,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,603. Rogers has a 52 week low of $170.03 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.62.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.