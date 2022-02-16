Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.63

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$67.63 and last traded at C$67.61, with a volume of 480579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.36.

The company has a market cap of C$34.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

