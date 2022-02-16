ROOBEE Market Capitalization Achieves $9.91 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $1.17 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00244094 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.