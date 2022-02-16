Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.