Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.91.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.
Shares of ROOT stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Root (ROOT)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.