Root (ROOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ROOT stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Root has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Root by 3,807.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 3,910,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Root by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,132,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Root by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 274,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Root by 38.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

