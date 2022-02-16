Root (ROOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ROOT stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Root has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.
Root Company Profile
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Root (ROOT)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.