Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 11.8% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.63. 7,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.09 and its 200 day moving average is $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.