RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.40

RosCan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 165302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.42.

About RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

