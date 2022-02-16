Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $128.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

