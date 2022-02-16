Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Price Target Increased to €9.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ROVVF remained flat at $$7.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

