Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Price Target Raised to €9.00 at Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
ROVVF stock remained flat at $$7.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98.
About Rovio Entertainment Oyj
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rovio Entertainment Oyj (ROVVF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.