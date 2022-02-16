Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Price Target Raised to €9.00 at Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ROVVF stock remained flat at $$7.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98.

About Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

