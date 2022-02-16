Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) a C$39.00 Price Target

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been given a C$39.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. CIBC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.84.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.64. 972,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$37.85. The company has a market cap of C$23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.16.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

