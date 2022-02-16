Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$96.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQB. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.81.

Equitable Group stock traded up C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$76.96. The company had a trading volume of 142,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,683. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$57.28 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,844.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,310,824.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

