Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $477.79

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.79 ($6.47) and traded as low as GBX 428.30 ($5.80). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 437.90 ($5.93), with a volume of 7,708,807 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.58) to GBX 470 ($6.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.46) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.81) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 676.73 ($9.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

