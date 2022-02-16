RPC (NYSE:RES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.07

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1317112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.
In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $2,328,100. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
About RPC (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPC (RES)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.