RPC (NYSE:RES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.07

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1317112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $2,328,100. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

