RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 385,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,442,000 after buying an additional 195,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in RPT Realty by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

