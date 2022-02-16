Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.22 or 0.07051766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,517.56 or 0.99660158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002912 BTC.

