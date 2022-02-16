Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:R opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 119,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 35,567 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

