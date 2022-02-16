Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $8,356.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.76 or 0.07038265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00289567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.41 or 0.00756558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013379 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00407354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00213156 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

