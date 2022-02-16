Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $48.00

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $49.46. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 375.71%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
