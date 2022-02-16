Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.