Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sabre traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.45. 92,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,662,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sabre by 65.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

