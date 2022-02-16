SAFE DEAL Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004620 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $393,490.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.78 or 0.07034875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.98 or 0.99883937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,582,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,264,139 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.