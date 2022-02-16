SAFE2 Hits Market Cap of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.81 or 0.07121340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,050.06 or 0.99909071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

