SafeBlast Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $292,313.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,291.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.82 or 0.00760454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.