Safex Token (SFT) Price Reaches $0.0031

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $1,460.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

