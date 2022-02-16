SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $1,005,250.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 759,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
