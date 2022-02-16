SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $1,005,250.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 759,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

