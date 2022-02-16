SakeToken (SAKE) Price Reaches $0.0123

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. SakeToken has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $29,754.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SakeToken has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SakeToken

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

