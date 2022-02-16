San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.15

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.90.
San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Miguel (SMGBY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.