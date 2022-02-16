Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.67

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 560226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,682,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

