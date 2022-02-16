Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after acquiring an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day moving average is $188.72. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

