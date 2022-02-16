Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

