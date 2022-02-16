Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $911.90

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 911.90 ($12.34) and traded as high as GBX 915 ($12.38). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 915 ($12.38), with a volume of 1,315,031 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 911.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 907.41.
About Sanne Group (LON:SNN)
