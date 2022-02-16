SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 349,100 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up 5.0% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned about 0.13% of SAP worth $222,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $139.66. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $117.49 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

