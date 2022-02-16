Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.73% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $93,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 126,581 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

