Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $18.38

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $17.69. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 268 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $632.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,204 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.