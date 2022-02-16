Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.99. 324,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.