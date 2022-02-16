Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.