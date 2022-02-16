ScPrime Market Capitalization Reaches $43.87 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $43.87 million and $80,279.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,867,696 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.