SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 0.4% Higher

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.54). 473,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 895,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.41.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.