SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.33. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37.

About SDX Energy (CVE:SDX)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

