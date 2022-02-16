SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.33. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37.
About SDX Energy (CVE:SDX)
Further Reading
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.