SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). Approximately 111,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 668,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.12).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDX shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.41) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.41) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SDX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 33 ($0.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.56. The stock has a market cap of £17.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

