Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,103 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,651 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SEA were worth $27,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $639,249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SEA by 487.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,931,000 after buying an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SEA by 94.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $394,260,000 after buying an additional 599,316 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

NYSE:SE opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $119.41 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.