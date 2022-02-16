SEA (SE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):
- 2/14/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $427.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $435.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.
- 1/20/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 1/18/2022 – SEA is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00.
- 1/3/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $287.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.
SEA stock traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,220,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,273,519. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.23.
SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
