Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in January

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. 162,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 769,475 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

