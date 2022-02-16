SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

