SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.
SeaSpine Company Profile
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
