SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

NYSE SEAS opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.